NYSP arrest woman accused of child abuse

WRIGHT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman on child abuse charges on Wednesday.

Police say they began an investigation after receiving a tip from the New York State Police Child Abuse Hotline of a 1-year-old child having unexplained bruising on their body.

Following an investigation, police say Emily Bennett, 25, cause substantial bruising to the child’s buttocks.

The child’s primary caregivers fully cooperated in the investigation.

New York State Police urge anyone who suspects any child is being neglected or abused to contact the child abuse hotline at 1-800-342-3720 to make a report.