NYSP arrest Vermont man found in possession of stolen catalytic converters

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man is now facing charges in New York after New York State Police say he was found in possession of a number of catalytic converters from a Pittstown auto shop.

Police responded to YS Catalytic Recycling in Albany on September 14 after receiving a tip that a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jake Hodgdon of Swanton, Vt, had visited the business several times to sell scrap catalytic converters that may have been stolen.

Police say Hodgdon returned to the business once more while troopers were still there conducting interviews and was found to be in possession of nine stolen catalytic converters and unprescribed prescription medication. He allegedly also tried to hide a Sawzall used to cut out the catalytic converters.

Troopers arrested Hodgdon and charged him with 4th degree criminal possession of stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, possession of burglar tools and two counts of 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and is due back in court on Monday.