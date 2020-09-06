NYSP arrest two teens following robbery, victim shot in head

WAPPINGER FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two 18-year-olds were arrested by New York State Police (NYSP) for allegedly robbing someone and shooting them in the head.

NYSP say on Wednesday they were contacted by Vassar Hospital regarding a gunshot victim in the emergency room. An investigation conducted with the help of the Troop K Major Crimes Unit and the Violent Gang and Narcotics Team determined the two 18-year-olds had reportedly robbed and shot the victim in the head in the area of West Main Street.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. The teens reportedly stole less than $100 in cash.

Both teens were remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $40,000 secured bond or $80,000 unsecured bond.

