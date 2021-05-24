NYSP arrest two following burglary incident at Lake George motel

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, New York State Police in Queensbury arrested Matthew Hayner, 38, of Gloversville and Shane Smykla, 27, of Mayfield, for Burglary in the Second Degree, a felony.

Police say just before 3 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to Casanova’s Cove in Lake George for a report of a burglary. Hayner and Smykla are accused of breaking into a victim’s motel room and taking their property.

The victim, who was not in their room at the time, returned to find the two men. Smykla fled the scene before police arrived, but returned a short time later and was taken into custody. Hayner was also taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

Both men have been arraigned.