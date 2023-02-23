MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police of Wilton made two arrests after observing a fuel theft from a Stewart’s Shops on State Route 9 on Monday. The driver, Jamie R. Brewer, 26, of Greenfield, and passenger Alexa M. Scott, 29, of Fort Ann, had outstanding warrants.

Police located multiple controlled substances, including cocaine and a glass smoking device containing drug residue, inside the vehicle.

Brewer was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Petit Larceny. She was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and then turned over to the Saratoga Springs Police Department for the outstanding warrant.

Scott was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Scott was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and turned over to SP Queensbury for her outstanding warrant. She was then turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.