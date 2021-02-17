NYSP arrest two Albany men for reported drug possession during traffic stop

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Aaron Zwanziger, 23, and Austin Daniel, 34, both from Albany during a traffic stop on Saturday after probable cause was established to search the car.

NYSP say just after 3 a.m. troopers stopped a car on I-87 in the town of Catskill for a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing the driver, Zwanziger, probable cause was established to search the vehicle and both occupants. Zwanziger was said to be found in possession of a glass smoking device containing cocaine.

Police say the passenger, Daniel, was found to be in possession of approximately 18 grams of crack cocaine, 3.6 grams of cocaine, 4 decks of heroin, and 141 strips of suboxone. Both men were taken into custody and processed at SP Albany.

Zwanziger was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree; a Class A Misdemeanor

He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Catskill Court at a later date.

Daniel was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree; a Class B Felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree with Intent to Sell; a Class B Felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree; a Class C Felony

Daniel was arraigned before the Town of Catskill Court and released on his own recognizance with a court date to be determined at a later time.

