NYSP arrest three people for possessing crack cocaine and heroin following traffic stop

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) arrested three people during a traffic stop after a caller reported erratic driving on I-88. NYSP arrested Amber Snyder, 40, of Cobleskill, Brett Oteri, 28, of Cobleskill, and David Jutrzenka, 61, of Richmondville.

Charges for all three:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th (felony)

(felony) Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance 7th (misdemeanor)

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on State Route 30 near Exit 23 on I-88 in the Town of Schoharie late Wednesday afternoon. During the traffic stop, Troopers reportedly saw drug paraphernalia and found signs of impairment during their investigation prompting them to conduct Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which Snyder reportedly failed, and was taken into custody.

NYSP also charged Snyder with the Felony of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – second offense following an evaluation conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert which concluded that Snyder was impaired. Snyder did provide a blood sample for lab analysis.

Following Snyder’s arrest, Troopers reportedly fond more than five grams of crack cocaine and more than two grams of heroin in the car.

Snyder, Oteri, and Jutrzenka were processed and released with appearance tickets scheduled for a later date in Schoharie Town Court to answer the charges.

LATEST STORIES