AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested Tyler J. Frolke, 22 of Amsterdam for multiple sexual offenses. On August 29, police reported having gotten a complaint that Frolke had inappropriately touched a victim, 13 in the town of Glen and the city of Gloversville.

After an investigation, police found multiple times where Frolke had touched young kids. According to police, Frolke turned himself into State Police in Fonda where he was processed.

Charges

Two counts of forcible touching (misdemeanor)

Town counts of second degree sexual abuse (misdemeanor)

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Third degree obscenity (misdemeanor)

Police reported Frolke was arraigned at the Glen Town Court and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.