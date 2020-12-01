NYSP arrest fugitive from justice during traffic stop

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Shaquarn Jackson, 25, of Bronx, N.Y. as a fugitive for justice.
NYSP say on November 17 just before 9 p.m., Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Nissan Altima for a traffic violation on State Route 9H in Kinderhook. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined that Jackson was wanted out of Berks County, Pennsylvania, for multiple felony firearm and stolen property charges.
Jackson was arraigned in the town of Stuyvesant Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Kinderhook Court at a later date.
