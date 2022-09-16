DELAWARE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After an investigation regarding a fatal crash on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware, police have arrested David Slemmer. Slemmer was reportedly drunk while driving on September 13 which lead him to crash into and kill driver Erek Cruz.

Police reported that Slemmer was traveling northbound on Jeffersonville North Branch Road when he crossed over into the southbound lane, striking Cruz’s car. Police found Cruz dead at the scene.

Charges

Driving while intoxicated

Second degree vehicular manslaughter (felony)

Police reported Slemmer was arraigned in front of Judge Johnstone in the Town of Liberty Court. Slemmer was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash, $75,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. Slemmer is scheduled to return to the Town of Liberty Court on October 1.