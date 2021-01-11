NYSP arrest 5 people for cocaine possession during traffic stop

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Matthew Crisafulli, 22, of Halfmoon on Saturday after he was stopped for a traffic offense shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say Crisafulli was stopped on Guideboard Road in Halfmoon. While interviewing Crisafulli, the Trooper reportedly smelled alcohol and saw signs of impairment. He was given a Field Sobriety Test and taken into custody for driving under the influence with a B.A.C. of .15%.

Upon further investigation, police say approximately 2.9 grams of cocaine were found and seized in the rear storage compartment of the driver seat.

Police say Frankie Lazorischak, 22 of Halfmoon, Vikram Mangat, 23, of Watervliet, Kent Mohlar, 22, of Clifton Park, and an 18-year-old were also in the car at the time of the traffic stop. Everyone in the car was taken into custody and taken to SP Clifton Park for processing.

Police charged Crisafulli with Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor) and everyone in the car was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree.

Everyone involved was processed and released on an appearance ticket for Halfmoon Town Court at a later date.