NYSP announce holiday weekend crackdown to combat impaired driving

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — New York State Police announced they will be increasing patrols throughout the Memorial Day weekend to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving.

NYSP say the STOP-DWI enforcement period will begin on Friday, May 22 and run through Tuesday, May 26. Law enforcement will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from roadways.

State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said, “As we take time this Memorial Day to honor those who died in service to our county, we remind motorists to make safety the top priority. If your holiday plans include alcohol, please arrange for a safe ride home. Driving impaired is a choice that often has serious and even deadly consequences. State Troopers will be highly visible this weekend, and will have zero tolerance for impaired, reckless and distracted drivers.”

Police say drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrol during the holiday weekend. Troopers will be using both marked State Police cars and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the crackdown in order to more easily find drivers who are breaking the law.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany, drunk driving killed 295 people and injured 5,340 others in New York State during 2018. Another 314 people were killed in drug-related crashes.

NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “As we remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day, we can honor their sacrifices by protecting one another through responsible driving. It is more important than ever that we all do our part to spare our hospitals from avoidable emergencies. Remember to have a plan to get home safely. If you are driving, put your phone away, avoid distractions, and follow the rules of the road.”

On Memorial Day weekend in 2019, Troopers reportedly arrested 225 people for drinking and driving, issued 13,693 total tickets, and investigated 134 personal injury crashes, which resulted in four fatalities. In addition to the New York State Police, numerous counties and agencies throughout the state also participate in the annual Memorial Day Crackdown.

LATEST STORIES