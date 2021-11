NYSP and Catskill PD looking to ID person for incident that happened on Rip Van Winkle Bridge

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are attempting to ID the person in the photo for an investigation.

State Police and Catskill Police are investigating an incident that happened on the Rip Van Winkle Bridge. They are attempting to identify the subject in the photo, who was walking on the Rip Van Winkle Bridge at 3:30 a.m. on November 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Catskill at 518-622-8600.