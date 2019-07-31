NYSP: Amsterdam man thrown from pickup after rear-ending parked truck

FENTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 55-year-old man from Amsterdam was thrown from his pickup truck Tuesday when he rear-ended a parked truck on I-88 in the town of Fenton, New York State Police say.

According to NYSP, Douglas Fenton hit a parked, unoccupied attenuator truck stopped in the passing lane on I-88 just west of Exit 2. the truck had its emergency lights and arrow stick activated at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck was collecting signage, but was not parked in a work zone.

Police say Fenton hit the truck, then a concrete barrier and was thrown from his pickup. He was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. He has been ticketed with failure to exercise due care when passing a stopped, standing or parked hazard vehicle and for not wearing a seat belt.