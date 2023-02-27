WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, State Police of Guilderland arrested an Amsterdam man following an alleged verbal altercation at a Westerlo residence. According to the police, Peter W. Morsellino, 32, had exited his vehicle brandishing a pocketknife and threatening the victim.

No one was injured during the incident. Police arrested Morsellino for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree. Morsellino was arraigned at the Westerlo Town Court and released on his own recognizance.