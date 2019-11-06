NYSP: Albany parolee led police on a chase in a stolen car

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested an Albany man on Tuesday after he allegedly led deputies on a chase while driving a stolen car.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, State Police say they spotted Mazai Thompson-Goggins, 21, driving a Dodge Challenger that had been reported stolen from the DeNooyer Chevrolet in Colonie. Police say Thompson-Goggins refused to pull over and led police in a chase onto I-90.

The chase ended when Thompson-Goggins hit a light pole on Erie Boulevard in the City of Schenectady, and was taken into custody. Police allegedly found a switchblade knife in Thompson-Goggins’ possession at the time of his arrest.

Thompson-Goggins was arraigned in Schenectady City Court and remanded to the Schenectady County Jail on a parole violation.