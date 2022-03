RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 11, New York State Police arrested Gary Cowperthwaite, 64, of Red Hook. Police received a law enforcement tip and determined Cowperthwaite sexually assaulted a child.

Charges:

Rape in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Sex Act in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Cowperthwaite was arraigned before the town of Red Hook court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 secure bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond.