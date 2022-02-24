CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York State Police, three people have been arrested on felony assault charges. They allegedly had an altercation and committed a gang assault.

The State Police at Catskill arrested Cody L Edwards, 30, of Catskill, Clyde J Edwards, 53, of Catskill, and Casey Edwards, 28, of Saugerties.

The arrests were made after an investigation into an altercation that occurred in the hamlet of Palenville in the town of Catskill following a dispute over snowmobile use. The dispute happened in the early morning hours on January 31.

All three subjects were arrested for Gang Assault charges. They were arraigned at the Town of Catskill Court and are to appear in the Town of Catskill Court at a later date.