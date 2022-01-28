NYSP arrest 3 underage alcohol sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police (NYSP), three people were arrested in Gloversville, Johnstown, and Amsterdam. They allegedly sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

On January 25, the NYSP conducted an Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Fulton and Montgomery Counties. During the detail, 15 businesses were checked for compliance.

Three people were charged after they allegedly sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21. All suspects were charged with the following crimes:

Unlawful dealing with a Child 1 st degree

degree Prohibited Sale to Person Under the Age of 21.

The following people were charged:

Joette J. Quillan, 47, of Gloversville: ZZ Mart, State Route 29 A in Gloversville

Khuram S. Khuram, 46, of Albany: Gulf, Perry Street in Johnstown

Lawrence DeMaria, 68, of Amsterdam: West End Wine and Liquor in Amsterdam

During these investigations, establishments are checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.