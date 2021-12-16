NYSP: 2 people arrested for allegedly setting car on fire

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested two people for Arson. They allegedly set a car on fire on I-787 in Watervliet.

On October 8 at around 7:56 a.m., State Police were called to respond to a vehicle fire on I-787 in Watervliet. The vehicle was extinguished by fire crews and a review of the scene suggested the blaze was set intentionally.

An investigation led State Police to determine that Tremel L. Gibson, 28, of Clifton Park, and Eileen Rickard, 24 of Green island had conspired to intentionally set the blaze after the vehicle became disabled on the roadway two days earlier.

On December 13, Gibson was located in Troy and taken into custody. He was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and released to the supervision of probation.

On December 14, Rickard turned herself in at SP Latham and was arraigned in Watervliet City Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court on January 4, 2022.

Charges: