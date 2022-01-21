NYSP: 2 men arrested with cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis oil

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police (NYSP), two men were arrested on drug possession charges. They were reportedly in possession of cocaine, ecstasy, and cannabis oil.

On Thursday, January 20, at around 12:52 a.m., State Police Catskill stopped a 2003 Mercedes Benz 320 in violation on State Route 23 in the town of Catskill. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Crawford Boice, 28, of Ancran, appeared to be impaired and Troopers had him exit the vehicle.

Troopers determined that Boice was impaired by drugs and he was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. The vehicle registration was also suspended.

A search of the vehicle found 1.1 grams of cocaine, MDMA pills (Ecstasy), and 35 grams of cannabis oil.

Boice and his passenger Brad Hapeman, 48, of Hudson, were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony). Hapeman was also charged with the felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree.

Boice and Hapeman were arraigned in front of Town Justice Paolino. Boice was released on an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance with a return date for the Town of Catskill Court on February 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Hapeman was remanded to Greene County Jail without bail. He has a return date of January 25, at 4:30 pm to the Town of Catskill Court.