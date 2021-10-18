NYSP: 2 dead in Hudson Valley after alleged murder-suicide

News
Posted: / Updated:

generic-police-siren-generic-police-flashing-lights_383167

WARWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York State Police, two people are now dead after an alleged murder-suicide in Pine Island.

On Saturday October,16 at around 4:20 p.m., the New York State Police and the Town of Warwick Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Newport Bridge Road in Pine Island. 

Ryan Wendt, 38, of Warwick, was discovered outside with a gunshot wound.  He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

After investigation, it was determined that Wendt was allegedly shot intentionally by Timothy Todman Jr, 35 of Warwick, following a dispute. 

Todman Jr. then committed suicide by self-inflicted gunshot.  

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Latest Stories

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19