NYSP: 2 dead in Hudson Valley after alleged murder-suicide

WARWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York State Police, two people are now dead after an alleged murder-suicide in Pine Island.

On Saturday October,16 at around 4:20 p.m., the New York State Police and the Town of Warwick Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Newport Bridge Road in Pine Island.

Ryan Wendt, 38, of Warwick, was discovered outside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

After investigation, it was determined that Wendt was allegedly shot intentionally by Timothy Todman Jr, 35 of Warwick, following a dispute.

Todman Jr. then committed suicide by self-inflicted gunshot.

The investigation remains ongoing.