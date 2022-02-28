WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, a 56-year-old man has died after a fatal crash in Wallkill. The man died during a head-on crash on the highway.

On February 25, at 10:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 211 in Wallkill for a report of a vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that a 1996 Ford Ranger was traveling east on State Route 211 and a 2007 Scion TC traveling west on 211 was involved in a head-on collision.

The driver of the 2007 Scion, Victor L. Hernandez, 56 of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Ranger was treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that neither operator appeared to be impaired. The cause of the investigation is still under investigation, State Police were assisted by the Wallkill Police and Town of Wallkill EMS.