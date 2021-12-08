NYSP: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after fatal crash in Dannemora

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police (NYSP), three children were hospitalized, and a four-year-old died after a fatal crash in Dannemora. The vehicle reportedly rolled over after the driver lost control.

On December 4, at around 9:00 am, NYSP responded to General Leroy Manor Road in Dannemora for a one-car rollover crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the car driven by Hanna Dubrey-Bordeau, 17, of Dannemora. She was going southwest on General Leroy Manor Road when she lost control, crossed the center line, and went off the road hitting a tree, then a barn.

The front seat passenger, Zubulyn Provost, 18, of West Chazy, was not injured.

Three children were in the backseat, Cole Bradley, 4, Jayden Bradley 5, and Sadie Bradley, 6, all of Morrisonville. All three children and Dubrey-Bordeau were transported to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

The children were then transported by helicopter and ambulance to UVM Medical Center for further treatment.

Three days later on December 7, Cole Bradley died from his injuries. The other two children are still being treated for their injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the children were buckled in with lap and shoulder restraints, but not in child/booster seats at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.