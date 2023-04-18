The NYSDOT is inviting the public to listen and discuss potential replacement options for the Troy-Menands Bridge.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation will hold its second public meeting about the Troy-Menands Bridge on Wednesday, April 26. The virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. on Zoom.

The meeting will provide the public the opportunity to hear and discuss options about a potential replacement of the bridge. A replacement may alter the location of the bridge crossings and improve connections to the roadway network on both sides of the Hudson River.

RSVP here to get the Zoom link. There will be additional public meetings in the future.