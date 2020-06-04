Live Now
NYSDOT: temporary lane shifts expected June through early September on Wolf Rd. in Colonie

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Road construction_211547

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Temporary lane shifts on Wolf Road in Colonie will happen in June as replacement of sidewalks, repaving of the road between Central Avenue and Albany Shaker Road and other infrastructure upgrades begin, says the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

Work on sidewalks and other infrastructure are expected to last through the month. Nighttime repaving is expected to happen between July 4 and Labor Day, as long as weather permits.

NYSDOT is asking motorists to slow down in construction areas and to obey state “Move Over” laws. Up-to-date information can be found here or by calling 511.

