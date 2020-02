NEW YORK, (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation is using a unique machine to help clear roadways hit by heavy snowfall.

The NYSDOT released video footage of one of their machines called a “tow plow” showing how it works and its purpose for clearing out snow from hard hit areas impacted by blizzard conditions.

They say if you are following one, do not be surprised when it swings out because that is what it is supposed to do.