SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Overnight closures of the off-ramp at Exit 10 from westbound I-90 and the on-ramp from Miller Road to eastbound I-90 were announced by the New York State Department of Transportation Tuesday.

The ramps will be milled and repaved between 10 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and 6 a.m. Friday, July 23 if weather permits.

For up-to-date information call 511, go to www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.