NYSDOL: Tioga Downs Racetrack permanently closing October 1

TIOGA DOWNS, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Labor announced that Tioga Downs will be closing their racetrack on October 1 due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19″.

There was nothing in the release that stated any updates on the casino portion of Tioga Downs at this time.

Most recently Tioga Downs re-closed their hotel to the public and they are still not taking reservations following Governor Cuomo’s announcement that casinos will remain closed.

Tioga Downs originally re-opened their hotel on June 26 in anticipation of the casino being allowed to reopen with Phase 4.

The company also was forced to lay off hundreds of employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

