NYSDOH releases kids 5-11 vaccination data

Leah Lefkove, 9, shows off her vaccination sticker just before being the first child to be vaccinated at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga., on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The youngest New York children eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have just begun to get vaccinated. So far 9% of the approximately 1.6 million kids have received a first dose of the vaccine, according to the New York State Department of Health (DOH).

The percentage of young kids’ vaccination in the Capital Region is slightly higher than in the state, 10%. That percentage doesn’t include Fulton, Montgomery, or Schoharie Counties.

Out of 11 local counties, the one with the highest percentage of kids 5-11 vaccinated is Saratoga (12.3%), followed by Albany (11.9%), and Warren (9%). Below is a breakdown of vaccinated kids 5-11 in each county including percentage and number vaccinated as well as the total population of that age group.

Kids 5-11 that have received one dose

County Percent vaccinated Number vaccinated Total population Albany 11.9% 2,570 21,591 Columbia 8.5% 326 3,853 Fulton 2.3% 97 4,239 Greene 6.3% 189 2,995 Montgomery 2.5% 108 4,311 Rensselaer 8.4% 1,012 12,115 Saratoga 12.3% 2,194 17,855 Schenectady 8.2% 1,068 12,961 Schoharie 8.7% 186 2,139 Warren 9% 411 4,557 Washington 5.2% 230 4,445 Statewide 9% 141,180 1,564,120 Source: NYSDOH

Pfizer’s pediatric dose is a third of the dose administered to adolescents and adults. It’s a two-shot series given three weeks apart, as is the adolescents and adult series. The most reported side effects for kids are similar to those reported in older populations like injection site pain, fatigue, and headache.

NEWS10 spoke with Dr. Thomas Lombardi, system director of pharmacy for St. Peter’s Health Partners to find out how parents can prevent a potential overdose. He said parents should make sure their kid’s doses are from an orange top vial not a purple one, which is for adolescents/adults.

NEWS10 also reached out to Pfizer who said vials used for adolescents/adults should not be used for kids 5-11. Dr. Lombardi said parents can also ask about the dosage and volume. “Simply asking ‘Did it come from the orange top vial?’ and then checking or asking what the dose was. Both the volume and the actual dose. The dose is 10 micrograms, the volume is .2 mL’s,” he said.

New York has started a campaign to get kids 5-11 vaccinated. Governor Kathy Hochul said they have plans to open 120 pop-up vaccination sites. She also announced a program that will award 50 kids a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school.