NYSAC talks COVID-19 vaccine supply, demand

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Counties across New York State have made adjustments following the pause of the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That decision was made after the FDA and CDC recommended it not be used for the time being until they study extremely rare reports of blood clots.

As the New York State pause order on the administration of the J&J vaccine remains in place, the wait for further direction from the CDC continues. Only about half a million doses of the J&J vaccine have gone into arms, out of the more than twelve million doses administered in total in the state.

Stephen Acquario with the New York State Association of Counties says the one-shot J&J option was particularly helpful for college students and the homebound. “The longer the pause goes on the more difficult it is for us to meet the needs for the homebound, and that’s what is very important here… it was really earmarked by the state for homebound residents,” Acquario said.

Acquario says counties are working to make do. He says overall, in most counties there is still a strong demand for the vaccine. “We’ve got to keep encouraging folks to take this vaccine because of this temporary pause now. We don’t want that to disrupt the great work and the great progress that we’re making in getting these vaccines administered,” he said.

“Johnson & Johnson, which they paused, was one of the acts of hyper-caution. Six people out of six million people had a bad reaction. That’s one in one million,” Governor Cuomo said during a virtual briefing today.

“The rural counties have reported to us that they have seen somewhat of a leveling off of the vaccine need or demand for it. The urban counties still trying to get those shots in arms. And, the state will… keep the seven day ‘use it or lose it’ approach. So eventually the state will reallocate,” Acquario said.

According to the Governor’s Office more than forty percent of New Yorkers have gotten at least one COVID vaccine dose.