ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, NEWS10 has learned that three officials tested positive for COVID-19 following the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) annual conference at The Desmond Hotel last week. NYSAC has confirmed contact tracing is fully underway for those infected of over 700 attendees of the event.

In addition to at least three, county officials reported testing positive for the coronavirus following the conference. On Saturday, Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy has also tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed by Director of Communications Mary Rozak.

According to officials, all COVID-19 safety regulations by federal and state guidelines were followed prior to and during the event with the cooperation of the Desmond Hotel staff. NYSAC increased seating capacities at their training venue to socially distance attendees, in addition to floor markers, and plastic shields during registration. Food functions were limited to pre-plated portions, with no buffet service.

“We are not aware of any staff testing positive prior to or after the NYSAC event at the hotel,” said a spokeswoman for The Desmond. “We continue to follow all NYS and CDC requirements for the handling of coronavirus.”

NYSAC said In addition to assisting local public health officials, all attendees of the limited exposure are encouraged to monitor their health conditions. Officials ask that attendees take a rapid COVID-19 test after five days, and follow all local public health measures in their communities.