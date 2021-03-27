NYS Trooper dies three years after being hit by vehicle while on duty

(WIVB) — Acting New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen announced the death of Trooper Joseph Gallagher on Saturday. His death comes three years after suffering a traumatic head injury when he was struck by a vehicle while on duty.

On December 18, 2017, Gallagher was hit while assisting a disabled motorist on the overpass from the westbound Long Island Expressway to southbound Sagtikos Parkway.

Gallagher was a member of the State Police since 2014 and served as part of Troop F and Troop T before being assigned to SP Brentwood.

In response to Trooper Gallagher’s death, Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff.

Police say he is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister, and brothers.