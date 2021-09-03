NYS to upgrade Coxsackie park and boat launch in $3.2M project

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will be renovating the Coxsackie State Boat Launch and Riverside Park in a $3.2 million project. It will be the first state boat launch to be upgraded under the Hudson Eagles Recreation Area, an initiative to improve public access on the Hudson River between Albany and Kingston.

Construction is scheduled to begin September 7 and be completed in the spring. The site will be closed to the public during construction.

Site improvements will include:

New open-air pavilion to host weekly Farmers Markets and other special events

New trees, landscaping and seating throughout the site

Improved bike and pedestrian connections between the waterfront and downtown, as well as new sidewalks

New welcome, wayfinding, and orientation signage, including water-facing site identification signage for boaters, interpretive signage, and other site elements to highlight local history and the environmental restoration of the Hudson River

Basketball court renovations

“This project is an exciting first step in better developing the recreational and educational potential of the Hudson River,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “New York State’s work to foster cleaner air and water, and protect open space, has helped lead to the return of growing numbers of bald eagles to Hudson River Valley.”

The project will modernize the existing boat launch with new floating gangways and docks to make launching easier, a new kayak launch and added space for transient boater tie-ups. Environmental improvements include a new boat wash station, a rain garden, an electric vehicle charging station, and LED lights.

The Hudson Eagles Recreation Area will also renovate state boat launches at Schodack Island State Park, Crailo State Historic Site, Athens State Boat Launch, Hudson State Boat Launch.