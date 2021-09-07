NYS to create teams to support young people with mental illness

Mental health

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) has received funding to create 10 new Youth Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) teams across the state. Youth ACT teams support children ages 10 to 21 with mental illness and their families in the home and community settings.

Young people who are at risk of entering residential or inpatient psychiatric treatment, or transitioning home from inpatient or residential stay, can be served through Youth ACT while remaining with their families and in their communities.

“Youth ACT teams engage young people with mental illness and their families in their own communities and provide services when and where the young person wants and needs them,” said OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan. “The Youth ACT team is a one-stop shop for young people and their families. ACT teams work with individuals to help them develop the skills they can use to lead successful and independent lives, and we are excited to pioneer expansion of ACT to children in New York State.”

Two of these teams are in the Capital Region. One is in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties and the other one is in Schenectady and Albany counties. Other counties include:

  • Monroe
  • Erie/Niagara
  • Onondaga
  • Broome
  • Westchester
  • Nassau
  • New York (Manhattan)
  • Staten Island

Youth ACT teams are composed of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, mental health clinicians, and peer advocates. They are highly responsive and flexible to meet the individualized, changing needs of the child and family, and they offer support 24/7.

