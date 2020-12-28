NYS still working with Bills on plan to put fans in stands

The National Anthem is played at New Era Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is still working with the Buffalo Bills to come up with a plan for bringing fans to the stands in the post-season. During an update on the pandemic Monday morning, the Governor said the Department of Health and the Bills “continue to work together to find a way to develop a pilot plan.”

Cuomo says that while some teams are not testing fans, the model that the state is working on will be “smart.”

“Western New York has also done a good job in getting ahead of their positivity rate,” the Governor remarked.

This is evidenced by the fact that western New York is no longer the region with the highest positivity rate in the state.

Currently, the Mohawk Valley has the highest seven-day average positivity rate at 9.26%.

Western New York’s is at 6.43%, which is more than 2% lower than the Finger Lakes’ rate of 8.55%.