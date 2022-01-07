NYS Senator Oberacker Comments on Hochul’s State of the State Address

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News spoke with New York State Senator Peter Oberacker about Hochul’s proposals and how they will help Upstate and Central New York. The Senator was pleased that the governor discussed bringing affordable broadband to New Yorkers, this is something that the senator wants to focus on due to his district being rural but he wants to know more on how this will be funded as we go into the budget season, the Senator explains that when the governor was talking about crime and gun-related issues as well as farming he felt something was missing.

“The one thing that I was looking for the one thing that when I heard the first lead-in to what it was, there was no mention zero mention about repealing bail reform and I think that would go so much further and it would start that process of true public safety to address that issue and I was very disappointed that in no where in there was there anything about repealing bail reform. One of her bullet points is she wants to bring up is a resilient farming program to better prepare farmers for climate change I can tell you that with all the farmers that I met with I have not had one farmer talk to me about that, the issue is resilient farming so the big thing on there is 50 to 60 hour work week when it comes to agriculture,” said Senator Peter Oberacker.

Senator Oberacker says that he hoped when Kathy Hochul took over she would address the issues that impact Upstate and Central New York, he says that he is hopeful, but still looking for more to be addressed as we enter 2022.