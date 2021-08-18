NYS Senator Dan Stec proposes amendment: Resignation should not bar impeachment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Dan Stec Wednesday proposed an amendment to the New York State Constitution that would assure public office holders, including the governor, could be subject to impeachment after they leave office.

“Impeachment, in our state constitution, isn’t just about removal from office but disqualification from holding future office as well,” said Stec, “Mere hours after Cuomo announced he was going to resign, pundits were speculating on a potential political comeback story.”

The proposed amendment would amend Article 6, Section 24 of the state constitution by adding: “The assembly’s power of impeachment shall extend to the impeachment of former office holders whom would otherwise qualify to be impeached under this section, for impeachable conduct while in office.”

“Resigning should not be a means of evading accountability,” Senator Stec said.

Senator Stec emphasized in a released statement that millions of tax dollars spent over months on legal expenses to gather testimony and documents as “creditable evidence” to substantiate allegations made against Gov. Cuomo, at the very least New Yorkers should have full access to the report by the Assembly’s Judiciary Investigation.

“But I don’t believe that’s enough,” he said, “If there’s clear and convincing evidence, then impeachment is the logical next step.

Senator Stec is cosponsoring a separate proposed amendment that would prevent a public official who is impeached from collecting pension benefits.