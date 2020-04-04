NYS sees highest one day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At his daily coronavirus briefing Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced record highs for New York State in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day (10,841), and deaths from the virus in a single day (630).

Despite the numbers increasing at a record on Friday, Cuomo says New York State is still about a week away from the apex of the virus, with some models projecting the state is two weeks away.

Below are the updated coronavirus numbers for New York State from Cuomo’s briefing on Saturday:

Confirmed cases – 113,704

Hospitalized – 15,905

In ICU – 4,126

Deaths – 3,565

Governor Cuomo said he wants to be at the apex of the virus, but he said it’s a good thing we are not at the apex yet because New York is continuously trying to increase the capacity of its health care system.

The governor again stressed the need for ventilators. Cuomo said that the state ordered and paid for 17,000 ventilators from the federal government, but the federal stockpile is only at 10,000. President Trump said he sent ventilators to New York during his briefing on Friday, but the New York State Health Department could not confirm how many they received at Cuomo’s briefing on Saturday.

At the press conference, Cuomo said China donated 1,000 ventilators to New York, and they will arrive at JFK airport today.

Cuomo also announced the State of Oregon donated 140 ventilators to New York. At his press conference, Cuomo was very thankful for Oregon, as the donation came without New York making any requests to Oregon. Cuomo also said he will return Oregon’s donation double-fold.

The governor also gave an update regarding New York City’s Javits Center. The convention center, which has 2,500 hospital beds and will be staffed by the federal government, will be used for COVID-19 patients. It was originally reported that the center would be used for patients that needed treatment for something other than coronavirus.

With the federal government staffing the Javits Center, Cuomo said it will help relieve some of the pressure on New York’s health system.

At Saturday’s press conference, Cuomo announced that he signed an executive order allowing medical students who were slated to graduate this year to be able to practice immediately.

Cuomo compared the spread of COVID-19 to the spread of a fire, and he warned that parts of Long Island are now becoming “hot spots” for the virus.

In terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases, New York State continues to be the leader within the United States, and the U.S. leads the world with over 275,000 confirmed cases.