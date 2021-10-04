NYS searching for holiday trees to be displayed at Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the holiday season coming up, the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is starting the search for two trees that will be displayed at the New York State Capitol. One will be in East Capitol Park, and the other will be on the Empire State Plaza near the skating rink.
The trees will be removed at no cost to the property owner in mid-November. They will be lit during New York State’s tree lighting event in December at the Empire State Plaza.
“Over the years, many generous families have donated the beautiful trees that are put on display at the Capitol and Empire State Plaza,” said OGS Commissioner RoAnn Destito. “It’s a wonderful Capital Region holiday tradition that is appreciated and celebrated by visitors to the New York State Capitol.”
Specifications for the tree include:
- Spruce tree
- Between 35 and 55 feet tall
- Easily accessible on property
- Clear of power lines
- Close proximity to Capital Region
If you have a tree you would like to be considered, you can contact Kevin Ciampi by emailing Kevin.Ciampi@ogs.ny.gov and include your name, address where the tree is located, a photo of the tree, and a contact phone number.
