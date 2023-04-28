LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of volunteers with the New York State School Boards Association giving back to a good cause, building bunk beds for children in need.

Volunteers said there was no question about helping the organization and giving local kids what they need to be healthy and safe.

“It came to us when we were looking for a charity to support,” Jay Worona, Deputy Director and General Counsel for NYSSBA, said. “If you can’t come to school, even having something as simple as a bed, that would be a sad state of affairs. Our employees decided wouldn’t it be great for us to partner with this particular not for profit to do exactly that, build beds for kids.”

The beds will go to the Mechanicville Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national non-profit that provides hand-made, fully-furnished beds to kids who have no place to sleep.

“It’s wonderful especially when you go on delivery and see the kids not just get their beds, but have the kids help you put their beds together so now they’re building their bed as well,” James Welch, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mechanicville chapter president, said. “The smiles on their faces, sometimes it’s not even the kids, it’s the mom or dad that just need that little bit of help.”

Altogether the group of volunteers will make over 20 beds which will go to kids right here in the Capital Region.