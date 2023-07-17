SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School districts across New York State are preparing for the upcoming academic year by fulfilling a requirement by the New York State Education Department to make a safety plan.

Mechanicville City School District’s plan for the upcoming school year was posted to the district website on Friday.

Superintendent Kevin Kolakowski explained that updating the plan yearly is necessary, because each school year brings new challenges and obstacles. While core safety items like lockdown drills and responding to violent threats have long been included in yearly plans, detailed remote learning options are a newer addition since the pandemic. This year, the unexpected impact of wildfire smoke from Canada has led to new air pollution protocols.

“As we reflect on the year prior, you take a look at new acronyms, like AQI (air quality index), which I’m sure have been around for a while, but not in the educational setting,” Kolakowski said, “so we do have a section in there that speaks to air pollution, and what to do for what levels.”

Retired Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputy, now a security advisor for the district, Ken Cooper, is part of a committee that put the 2023-24 school year plan together.

“It’s all about creating a better space for your students and a better space for your staff,” Cooper said.

Since joining the district in May 2022, Cooper has helped implement security alarms on doors, and vape detectors in the bathrooms. This fall, he plans on adding a bank teller-like window for visitors to explain why they’re at the school. Anyone just dropping something off to a student will not have to enter the building.

“That way, we’re limiting the amount of access to the general public. Regardless of whether or not it’s a parent, we just want to limit the amount of people in the building,” Cooper explained.

In addition to Cooper’s security enhancements and what’s outlined in the public plan, the district also wrote confidential documents detailing formal processes for handling a range of issues.

State Education Department regulations call for the plan to be available for the public to look at for 30 days before it’s adopted by the Board of Education.

“We can take into consideration what the public feels is important, as well, to incorporate into that plan before formal adoption,” Kolakowski said.

All comments should be emailed to Cathy O’Brien, District Clerk, at cobrien@mechanicville.org

You can review the safety plan below.