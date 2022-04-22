ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–The case involving New York State’s congressional redistricting map now moves on to the highest court in the state, The Court of Appeals. The Appellate Division agreed with a Steuben County Judge’s ruling that the congressional map is gerrymandered.

In anticipation of this, The New York State Supreme Court has already retained special master, Dr. Jonathan Cervas, to prepare and draw a new non-partisan congressional map. However, whether or not that map ultimately gets used will depend on the decision from the Court of Appeals.

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik reacted to the ruling and stated, “ The decision rendered by the Appellate Court is a win for all New Yorkers and confirms what we have been saying all along: New York Democrats illegally drew unconstitutional gerrymandered congressional lines to protect themselves and hurt all New Yorkers, specifically the North Country.”

Campaign spokesperson, Sean Magers, for Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko said, “ Congressman Tonko trusts the process and hopes for a quick resolution that will provide voters with certainty as they research the best candidates for public service in quickly approaching primary elections.”

New York State is losing one congressional seat because of population.

“New York went from 27 to 26 seats, ” explained Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. “Having once had 45 seats in the 60s that’s how much New York has lost.”

The Court of Appeals is expected to take up the case next week. There is a chance that the Congressional primary could get pushed back to August.