NYS preparing for thunderstorms, heavy rain through Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare for the upcoming thunderstorms and heavy rain in New York. The thunderstorms are possible in the Capital Region, Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island.

Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low-lying areas. Some storms may contain damaging winds, which could cause downed trees and power lines.

“I have directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and be ready to assist local governments if needed,” said Hochul. “New Yorkers should pay close attention to the weather and always be ready with a plan should an emergency arise.”

Preparations include:

The Department of Transportation

1,329 large dump trucks

294 large loaders

80 tracked and wheeled excavators

73 chippers

19 graders

16 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

15 tree crew bucket trucks

Thruway Authority

659 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues

205 Large Dump Trucks

112 Small Dump Trucks

62 Loaders

28 Trailers

6 Vac Trucks

9 Tracked Excavators

10 Wheeled Excavators

10 Brush Chippers

99 Chainsaws

22 Aerial Trucks

21 Skid Steers

87 Portable Generators

65 Portable Light Units

The Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Police and the Department of Public Service are some of the other agencies prepared to assist when needed.

Hochul also recommends New Yorkers be prepared for extreme weather. Safety tips include:

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a ‘family escape’ plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers

Plan what to do with your pets.

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available.

Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

Have disaster supplies on hand

For a complete listing of weather advisories, visit your area’s National Weather Service website.