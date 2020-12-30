NYS Police warn of car break-ins

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State Police from the barracks in Kinderhook, N.Y. report 12 vehicles were broken into over the December 26 weekend. All but one of the cars was unsecured with valuables left inside.

State Police ask that you keep your cars locked, even at home, and make sure all windows are closed. Park vehicles in a well-lit area and never leave keys, valuables, or personal identification cards in the car.

They also said vehicles should not be left unattended when running.