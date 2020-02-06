NYS Parks will receive nearly $3M for upgrades

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State Parks will be receiving $2.9 million to upgrade trails and playgrounds.

The money is part of a $900 million plan to revitalize state parks and make them more appealing for a wide range of age groups, families and people with disabilities, the governor’s office said Wednesday.

In the Capital Region, Saratoga Spa State Park will receive $50,000 to rehabilitate stone dust paths and Moreau Lake State Park will receive $20,000 to fund the designs for a new parking lot at the Sherman Island boat launch.

Another $5,000 will be used for updated trail signs for all Capital Region parks.

“New York is home to some of the most beautiful parks, historic sites, and natural resources in the world,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “This funding is important to improve and preserve our playgrounds and trails in State Parks for children and families to continue to enjoy. Our Parks 2020 modernization effort will increase recreational opportunities, boost the tourism industry, and strengthen the economy of New York,” she said.

“Our state parks are treasures to be enjoyed by all ages,” said Chairman of the Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development Committee Assembly Member Daniel O’Donnell. “That’s why I’m happy that the Governor and the NYS Parks Department are modernizing playgrounds and trails as part of the Parks 2020 Initiative, where the joys of play can inspire our youth to further connect with the nature around them. Some of these projects include ADA compliance, to ensure that those with disabilities also have access to our parks.”

A list of state park projects being funded throughout the state can be found here.