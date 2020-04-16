Breaking News
NYS on PAUSE until May 15

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

NYS on PAUSE until May 15

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the New York on PAUSE regulations until May 15. All non-essential businesses and schools will be closed until then.

Originally the order was extended until April 29. The Governor is continuing to take an aggressive approach to fighting the spread of coronavirus in the state.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak