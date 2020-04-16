NYS on PAUSE until May 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the New York on PAUSE regulations until May 15. All non-essential businesses and schools will be closed until then.

Originally the order was extended until April 29. The Governor is continuing to take an aggressive approach to fighting the spread of coronavirus in the state.

