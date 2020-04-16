ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the New York on PAUSE regulations until May 15. All non-essential businesses and schools will be closed until then.
Originally the order was extended until April 29. The Governor is continuing to take an aggressive approach to fighting the spread of coronavirus in the state.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES:
- Bennington County coronavirus update
- Fifth foal born in third season of ‘Foal Patrol’
- BJ’s sets time for front-line workers to shop, no membership needed
- Getting a grip on the cost and impact of rock salt: 2019 Mirror Lake report
- NYS on PAUSE until May 15