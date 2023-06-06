ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State held its inaugural electric vehicle fleet event on the Empire State Plaza. The showcase gives state workers an opportunity to see different electric cars and how to convert an electric vehicle fleet.

Jeanette Moy, OGS Commissioner said this year’s event is all about educating people about E-V resources and infrastructure.

“Making sure people know what kind of cars are out there and reduce any sort of anxiety you might have about switching those cars,” Moy said. “A lot of people talk about range anxiety but most of the trips we are making don’t require the types of charging where you’ve got to fill up your battery for the whole way.”

The event is part of the state’s sustainability and decarbonization program to convert all light-duty state vehicles to zero emissions vehicles by 2035.