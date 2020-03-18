NYS Office of Mental Health: managing COVID-19 related anxiety

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) has created a comprehensive plan for managing anxiety related to and during the coronavirus pandemic. Their advice is targeted to a broad population that includes parents, caregivers, healthcare workers, and those with pre-existing anxiety disorders.

The information posted on their website has suggestions for multiple groups and includes suggestions for parents who may be struggling to talk with their child about the coronavirus and measures being taken to prevent rapid spread.

“While we continue to address and mitigate the physical risks caused by the COVID-19 virus – including washing our hands often and avoiding large crowds and people who are ill — it is just as important that we understand and ease the emotional stress caused by fear and anxiety,” said OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan.

OMH recommendations for everyone to reduce anxiety brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and precautions being taken by the state, school districts and local municipalities include:

Reduce risk- keep good hygiene, take charge of things by planning for alternative childcare and/or working from home.

Set boundaries for how much information related to the coronavirus ingested daily. OMH recommends checking for updates two to three times a day.

Monitor anxiety levels and know the signs of persistent anxiety including inability to engage in day-to-day activities, sleeping or eating pattern changes and persistent thoughts of worry and/or hopelessness.

Practice good self-care by eating well, exercising, getting enough sleep and going outside.

Contact friends, family or coworkers virtually in order to stay connected and prevent feelings of isolation.

Practice mindfulness through things like meditation, exercise or deep breathing.

OMH also encourages parents to speak honestly with their children about the current situation. They say avoidance of the topic can feed fear and anxiety in children.

