STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services will be auctioning off 20 sailboats at an upcoming state surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Staten Island, per the group’s commissioner Jeanette Moy. The sailboats up for grabs were declared surplus by SUNY Maritime College.

The auction is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18 at the Staten Island Development Disabilities property at 9:30. Those interested in attending can preregister for the auction at the Perry Auctions website. The boats are being sold as-is, and contain the following: