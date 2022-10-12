STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services will be auctioning off 20 sailboats at an upcoming state surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Staten Island, per the group’s commissioner Jeanette Moy. The sailboats up for grabs were declared surplus by SUNY Maritime College.
The auction is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18 at the Staten Island Development Disabilities property at 9:30. Those interested in attending can preregister for the auction at the Perry Auctions website. The boats are being sold as-is, and contain the following:
- Heavy-duty white rub rails
- Heavy-duty molded bow bumpers
- Plexus adhesive fill in the 12 inches of the bow and the last 12 inches of the gunwales
- Gel-coated bow numbers
- Recessed centerboard gaskets, some of which are leaking and may need to be replaced
- Tennis ball transom drains
- Wired-on quick-release jib tack pins
- Adjustable hiking strap ties with eye strap and horn cleat
- Heavy-duty aluminum tillers with 33-inch tiller extensions
- Used main sails and jibs with numbers, draft stripes, and the school name on them